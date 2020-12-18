25th Infantry Division EFMB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, within the medical career field competed to earn the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) on Schofield Barracks, DEC. 14-18, 2020. The EFMB was designed as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel and approved by the Department of the

Army on 18 June 1965.