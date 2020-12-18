Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, within the medical career field competed to earn the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) on Schofield Barracks, DEC. 14-18, 2020. The EFMB was designed as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel and approved by the Department of the
Army on 18 June 1965.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777789
|VIRIN:
|201218-A-PC678-870
|Filename:
|DOD_108113377
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division EFMB, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS
