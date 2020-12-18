Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th Infantry Division EFMB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, within the medical career field competed to earn the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) on Schofield Barracks, DEC. 14-18, 2020. The EFMB was designed as a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel and approved by the Department of the
    Army on 18 June 1965.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 21:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777789
    VIRIN: 201218-A-PC678-870
    Filename: DOD_108113377
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division EFMB, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT