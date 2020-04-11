U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists compete in the 2020 Lightning Challenge, Oct. 26-30, 2020, at Fort Hood, Texas. Lightning Challenge is a TACP career field event hosted this year by the 3d Air Support Operations Group from Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 19:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777778
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-AE594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113251
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge, by SrA Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT