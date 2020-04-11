Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 TACP Lightning Challenge

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tyrell Hall 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists compete in the 2020 Lightning Challenge, Oct. 26-30, 2020, at Fort Hood, Texas. Lightning Challenge is a TACP career field event hosted this year by the 3d Air Support Operations Group from Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 19:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777778
    VIRIN: 201104-F-AE594-1001
    Filename: DOD_108113251
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

