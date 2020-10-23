201023-N-LK647-1000 NORFOLK (Oct. 23, 2020) – Virtual tour of Naval Station Norfolk, including waterfront, Admiral’s Row, USS Cole/USS Iowa Memorial and Chambers Field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 18:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777776
|VIRIN:
|201023-N-LK647-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108113240
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Station Norfolk Tour, Virtual Fleet Week, by PO2 Sara Eshleman, SN Malachi Lakey and SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT