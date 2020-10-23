Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Station Norfolk Tour, Virtual Fleet Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman, Seaman Malachi Lakey and Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    201023-N-LK647-1000 NORFOLK (Oct. 23, 2020) – Virtual tour of Naval Station Norfolk, including waterfront, Admiral’s Row, USS Cole/USS Iowa Memorial and Chambers Field. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 18:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777776
    VIRIN: 201023-N-LK647-1000
    Filename: DOD_108113240
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Norfolk Tour, Virtual Fleet Week, by PO2 Sara Eshleman, SN Malachi Lakey and SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Naval Station
    NAVSTA NORFOLK
    Aircraft Carrier
    Norfolk
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Chambers Field
    Admiral’s Row

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT