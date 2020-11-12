Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Space Force "Priorities"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger, Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware, Adam White and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    A celebration of America's Space Force, and of its Guardians that stand ready to protect and deter in freedom's high frontier.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 19:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777768
    VIRIN: 201211-F-F3230-5001
    PIN: 616748
    Filename: DOD_108113179
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US SPACE FORCE Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT