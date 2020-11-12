Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Weapons School Integration (WSINT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    After nearly six months in the USAF Weapons School, students are put to the test during the culmination of their course, Weapons School Integration (WSINT).
    A student and instructor give an inside look into what happens during WSINT and how this course has evolved over the years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 18:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777760
    VIRIN: 201211-F-LN908-368
    Filename: DOD_108113114
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons School Integration (WSINT), by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Training
    USAFWS
    WSINT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT