    2020 Year In Review - 103rd Airlift Wing

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    A look back at an unprecedented 2020 for the Flying Yankees of the 103rd Airlift Wing. Connecticut Air National Guardsmen were part of several domestic operations, including COVID-19 and tropical storm response, and carried out the wing's airlift mission with proper health protection measures in place. Images of Airmen without masks in group settings were captured before COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777753
    VIRIN: 201218-Z-DY403-127
    Filename: DOD_108112966
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 

    This work, 2020 Year In Review - 103rd Airlift Wing, by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Year in Review
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    2020

