US Space Force Transfer Tribute

Members from both officer and enlisted ranks raised their right hands and repeated the oath of office or oath of enlistment as applicable. Participants represented a small portion of the more than 2,400 Air Force personnel selected to transfer beginning Sept. 1. The newest transfers will help establish the service in organizing, training and equipping forces for space as a warfighting domain.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777751
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-F3230-5001
|PIN:
|616702
|Filename:
|DOD_108112954
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT