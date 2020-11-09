Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Space Force Transfer Tribute

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Adam White and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Members from both officer and enlisted ranks raised their right hands and repeated the oath of office or oath of enlistment as applicable. Participants represented a small portion of the more than 2,400 Air Force personnel selected to transfer beginning Sept. 1. The newest transfers will help establish the service in organizing, training and equipping forces for space as a warfighting domain.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777751
    VIRIN: 200911-F-F3230-5001
    PIN: 616702
    Filename: DOD_108112954
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

