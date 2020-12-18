Arizona National Guard soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard service members verify patient information and administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Maricopa Fairgrounds, Phoenix, Dec. 18, 2020. Arizona National Guardsmen will continue to assist in administering the vaccine, as well as help distribute, at vaccination sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)