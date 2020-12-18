Arizona National Guard service members verify patient information and administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Maricopa Fairgrounds, Phoenix, Dec. 18, 2020. Arizona National Guardsmen will continue to assist in administering the vaccine, as well as help distribute, at vaccination sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
This work, Arizona National Guard soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
