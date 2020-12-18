Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members verify patient information and administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Maricopa Fairgrounds, Phoenix, Dec. 18, 2020. Arizona National Guardsmen will continue to assist in administering the vaccine, as well as help distribute, at vaccination sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777748
    VIRIN: 201218-A-UN281-280
    PIN: 16
    Filename: DOD_108112891
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    This work, Arizona National Guard soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    Arizona National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    AZCV19
    administers

