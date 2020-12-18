Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDPI Vocalist: Dana Reminsky

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Lance Cpl. Dana Reminsky talks about her experience joining the Marine Corps as a vocalist in the Parris Island Marine Band on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on Dec 18, 2020. Reminsky was an actress and singer based out of New York City for ten years before joining the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

