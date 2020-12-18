Lance Cpl. Dana Reminsky talks about her experience joining the Marine Corps as a vocalist in the Parris Island Marine Band on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on Dec 18, 2020. Reminsky was an actress and singer based out of New York City for ten years before joining the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777725
|VIRIN:
|201218-M-AW120-471
|Filename:
|DOD_108112704
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRDPI Vocalist: Dana Reminsky, by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
