MCRDPI Vocalist: Dana Reminsky

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777725" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lance Cpl. Dana Reminsky talks about her experience joining the Marine Corps as a vocalist in the Parris Island Marine Band on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on Dec 18, 2020. Reminsky was an actress and singer based out of New York City for ten years before joining the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)