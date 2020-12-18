Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    S.T.E.M. at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Learning Standards Administrator and Engineering Technician Bruce Cruickshank shares what careers are available at America's Shipyard and how they use science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to service to nation's fleet.

    This video was developed as part of the NNSY Outreach Program Initiative. You can read the story on DVIDS: https://dvidshub.net/r/at9tyv

    Video by Dan Rusnak, NNSY Videographer in Code 1170, the Shipyard Instructional Design Center

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 15:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777723
    VIRIN: 201218-N-OE098-540
    Filename: DOD_108112697
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.T.E.M. at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT