S.T.E.M. at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Learning Standards Administrator and Engineering Technician Bruce Cruickshank shares what careers are available at America's Shipyard and how they use science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to service to nation's fleet.



This video was developed as part of the NNSY Outreach Program Initiative. You can read the story on DVIDS: https://dvidshub.net/r/at9tyv



Video by Dan Rusnak, NNSY Videographer in Code 1170, the Shipyard Instructional Design Center