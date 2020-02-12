James Metcalfe, a survivor of a boating accident while duck hunting, tells of his experience and shares the tips that saved his life. For more information on hunter safety, click the following link: https://compass.coastguard.blog/2017/01/25/below-zero-duck-hunting-safety/
U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 15:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|777720
|VIRIN:
|201202-G-BD687-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108112646
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sportsman Survival: Part II, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT