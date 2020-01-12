U.S. Army North Community Partnership

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Nicole Hawk, Sgt. Maj. Faith Laughter, Lauren Padden and Spc. DeAndre PiercePierce

    U.S. Army North

    San Antonio, Texas is known as “Military City USA” due to its outstanding support of Joint Base San Antonio, the largest joint base in America with more than eighty-thousand people. Every year the Army and San Antonio come together to celebrate their shared history and friendship at parades, sporting events, concerts by “Fort Sam’s Own” the three twenty-third Army Band and events such as Fiesta, Celebrate America’s Military Week, and the San Antonio Rodeo and Stock Show.

