U.S. Army North Community Partnership

San Antonio, Texas is known as “Military City USA” due to its outstanding support of Joint Base San Antonio, the largest joint base in America with more than eighty-thousand people. Every year the Army and San Antonio come together to celebrate their shared history and friendship at parades, sporting events, concerts by “Fort Sam’s Own” the three twenty-third Army Band and events such as Fiesta, Celebrate America’s Military Week, and the San Antonio Rodeo and Stock Show.