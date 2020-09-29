Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Normal - Staying Fit

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    COVID-19 has provided its fair share of challenges for maintaining physical fitness, but the 26th Special Tactics Squadron has adapted to those changes and kept fitness a top priority. Watch this video to learn how they do it and father some tips for yourself!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777705
    VIRIN: 200929-F-LD788-1001
    Filename: DOD_108112430
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Normal - Staying Fit, by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    26 STS
    26th Special Tactics Squadron

