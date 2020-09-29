COVID-19 has provided its fair share of challenges for maintaining physical fitness, but the 26th Special Tactics Squadron has adapted to those changes and kept fitness a top priority. Watch this video to learn how they do it and father some tips for yourself!
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777705
|VIRIN:
|200929-F-LD788-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108112430
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Normal - Staying Fit, by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT