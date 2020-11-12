Transitioning Out of the Military and Adjustment Disorders

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777700" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Frank Robinson with the I Marine Expeditionary Force G-4 Operations Section addresses Marines of the G-4 regarding how they can make a safe transition out of the Marine Corps and into the civilian world at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 17, 2020. Maj Robinson explains the potential dangers of Adjustment Disorder and provides advice and resources to help Marines before and after they make their transition into civilian life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)