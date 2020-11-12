Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Transitioning Out of the Military and Adjustment Disorders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Frank Robinson with the I Marine Expeditionary Force G-4 Operations Section addresses Marines of the G-4 regarding how they can make a safe transition out of the Marine Corps and into the civilian world at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 17, 2020. Maj Robinson explains the potential dangers of Adjustment Disorder and provides advice and resources to help Marines before and after they make their transition into civilian life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 14:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777700
    VIRIN: 201218-M-NI401-0004
    Filename: DOD_108112398
    Length: 00:30:18
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transitioning Out of the Military and Adjustment Disorders, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    Adjustment Disorders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT