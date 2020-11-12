Transitioning Out of the Military and Adjustment Disorders

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Frank Robinson with the I Marine Expeditionary Force G-4 Operations Section addresses Marines of the G-4 regarding how they can make a safe transition out of the Marine Corps and into the civilian world at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 17, 2020. Maj Robinson explains the potential dangers of Adjustment Disorder and provides advice and resources to help Marines before and after they make their transition into civilian life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 14:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:30:18
|Location:
|CA, US
