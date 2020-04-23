Paladins from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct a live fire at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777699
|VIRIN:
|200423-A-QE526-837
|Filename:
|DOD_108112388
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team conducts Artillery Table qualification, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
