    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team conducts Artillery Table qualification

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paladins from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct a live fire at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777699
    VIRIN: 200423-A-QE526-837
    Filename: DOD_108112388
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team conducts Artillery Table qualification, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

