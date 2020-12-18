Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute: MCDP 1-4 Competing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps released its newest doctrinal publication, Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 1-4 Competing, December 16, 2020. This broad guidance intends to further a Marines knowledge on understanding the nature and form of competition, their innovative spirit, and how that will lead to the development of new kinds of competitive advantages. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777698
    VIRIN: 201218-M-YK885-304
    Filename: DOD_108112336
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: MCDP 1-4 Competing, by LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Competing
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Competition Continuum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT