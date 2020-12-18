Marine Minute: MCDP 1-4 Competing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marine Corps released its newest doctrinal publication, Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 1-4 Competing, December 16, 2020. This broad guidance intends to further a Marines knowledge on understanding the nature and form of competition, their innovative spirit, and how that will lead to the development of new kinds of competitive advantages. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)