    Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Madigan

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Kirstin Grace-Simons and Ryan Graham

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    The vaccine is here!

    After a year of disruption and damage from COVID-19, we now have the key to widespread immunity we need to get back to normal – a vaccine.

    Madigan took delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine early this week and started vaccinating our emergency room, ICU and first responder staff here at Madigan and on #JBLM yesterday.

    See it arrive and start going into arms, then keep watching this page to see how to know when it’s your turn to get your shot for protection from #COVID_19. You can also visit Madigan’s website and special #COVID_19 information page at https://madigan.tricare.mil/.

    Keep practicing the 3W’s – wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands – while we work through the process of getting enough people throughout our community to achieve widespread immunity.

    #Staysafe #stayhealthy #CarewithCompassion #COVID19 #OperationWarpSpeed

    (Video credit: Ryan Graham, Madigan Visual Information, Production: Kirstin Grace-Simons, Madigan Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 14:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777695
    VIRIN: 201217-A-OZ010-005
    Filename: DOD_108112326
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Madigan, by Kirstin Grace-Simons and Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

