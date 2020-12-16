Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Madigan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777695" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The vaccine is here!



After a year of disruption and damage from COVID-19, we now have the key to widespread immunity we need to get back to normal – a vaccine.



Madigan took delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine early this week and started vaccinating our emergency room, ICU and first responder staff here at Madigan and on #JBLM yesterday.



See it arrive and start going into arms, then keep watching this page to see how to know when it’s your turn to get your shot for protection from #COVID_19. You can also visit Madigan’s website and special #COVID_19 information page at https://madigan.tricare.mil/.



Keep practicing the 3W’s – wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands – while we work through the process of getting enough people throughout our community to achieve widespread immunity.



#Staysafe #stayhealthy #CarewithCompassion #COVID19 #OperationWarpSpeed



(Video credit: Ryan Graham, Madigan Visual Information, Production: Kirstin Grace-Simons, Madigan Public Affairs)