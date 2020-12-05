Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-18 Inf. Bn. Raven Training

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment train on the RQ-11B Small Unmanned Aircraft System, commonly known as the Raven. The Raven enhances a commander's battlefield situational awareness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777692
    VIRIN: 200512-A-QE526-932
    Filename: DOD_108112303
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-18 Inf. Bn. Raven Training, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

