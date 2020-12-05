Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment train on the RQ-11B Small Unmanned Aircraft System, commonly known as the Raven. The Raven enhances a commander's battlefield situational awareness.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777692
|VIRIN:
|200512-A-QE526-932
|Filename:
|DOD_108112303
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-18 Inf. Bn. Raven Training, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT