Tyndall Community Partnership: Law Enforcement Driving Course

The 325th Fighter Wing, in partnership with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, hosted a Law Enforcement Driving Course Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Silver Flag training compound. Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials led the course, allowing individuals from the 325th Security Forces Squadron to train at high speeds by utilizing an out-of-service runway at the compound. The course filled a Security Forces career field training gap by teaching Tyndall Defenders a skill not available to them in any other Air Force training course.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777682
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-WV167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108112270
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
