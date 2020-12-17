Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Community Partnership: Law Enforcement Driving Course

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Fighter Wing, in partnership with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, hosted a Law Enforcement Driving Course Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Silver Flag training compound. Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials led the course, allowing individuals from the 325th Security Forces Squadron to train at high speeds by utilizing an out-of-service runway at the compound. The course filled a Security Forces career field training gap by teaching Tyndall Defenders a skill not available to them in any other Air Force training course.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777682
    VIRIN: 201217-F-WV167-1001
    Filename: DOD_108112270
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    SFS
    Security Forces
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Driving course
    Tyndall
    Community Partnerships

