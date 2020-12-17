Tyndall Community Partnership: Law Enforcement Driving Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 325th Fighter Wing, in partnership with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, hosted a Law Enforcement Driving Course Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Silver Flag training compound. Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials led the course, allowing individuals from the 325th Security Forces Squadron to train at high speeds by utilizing an out-of-service runway at the compound. The course filled a Security Forces career field training gap by teaching Tyndall Defenders a skill not available to them in any other Air Force training course.