    USAF Band Memorial Day TAPS

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Christian Pagnard 

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    HONOR | As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, let us reflect on the tremendous price that was paid by the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Through the sounding of Taps, members of The United States Air Force Band solemnly render honor to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

    A long-held musical tradition at military funerals, the music of Taps originated from a Civil War bugle call entitled, “Extinguish Lights”. A plaintive call, the sounding of Taps signals the end of the fallen serviceman’s duty and is the final tribute from a grateful nation.

    To those who have given the last full measure of devotion, we honor your service, pay tribute to your lives, and thank you for your selfless sacrifice.

    We'd like to thank Mr. Matthew Priest, Director of Culpeper National Cemetery, all of the staff at Culpeper National Cemetery, as well as Ms. Richelle Taylor, Public Affairs Specialist with the Department of Veteran Affair’s National Cemetery Administration, for their help making this tribute possible.

    National Cemetery Administration (NCA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs #honorthem #honorthefallen

    Credits:

    Executive Producer - Colonel Don Schofield
    Producer - Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann
    Director/Editor - Technical Sgt. Tim Hilgert
    Assistant Director - Technical Sgt. Mike Brest
    Aerial Videographer - Senior Master Sgt. Brian MacDonald
    Audio Engineer - Master Sgt. Michael Hampf
    Bugler - Technical Sgt. Jason Covey

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777678
    VIRIN: 200519-F-SH221-777
    PIN: 200519
    Filename: DOD_108112244
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band Memorial Day TAPS, by SMSgt Christian Pagnard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Trumpet
    Taps
    Air Force Band
    USAF Band

