    Women's Equality Day

    FORT SILL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting the right to vote to women.

    The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill command team and Fort Sill Equal Opportunity Office take a moment to reflect on the 100th anniversary and how that has ultimately strengthened our Army.

