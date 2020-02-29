Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heartbreakers Competition 2020

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Twenty eight athletes tested their fitness in the 2nd Annual Heartbreakers Competition at Goldner Fitness Center Feb. 29, 2020.

    RX Division
    1st Place: Jacked-in-the-Box: Abigail Wall, John Vavala
    2nd Place: Black Dog: Julia Hansen, Darren Marks
    3rd Place: Straight Outta Missouri: Emily Fleeks, Jason Duckett

    Scaled Division
    1st Place: The Notetakers: Cassie Steiner, Nate Shook
    2nd Place: Sweet & Sour: Molly Beauchamp, Brian Trabun
    3rd Place: Two Peas in a Pod: Jennifer Thompson, Dennis Thompson

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777664
    VIRIN: 200229-A-GO806-548
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108112157
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heartbreakers Competition 2020, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health
    Fort Sill
    fitness
    ACFT
    Heartbreakers Competition
    Goldner Fitness Center

