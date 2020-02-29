Twenty eight athletes tested their fitness in the 2nd Annual Heartbreakers Competition at Goldner Fitness Center Feb. 29, 2020.
RX Division
1st Place: Jacked-in-the-Box: Abigail Wall, John Vavala
2nd Place: Black Dog: Julia Hansen, Darren Marks
3rd Place: Straight Outta Missouri: Emily Fleeks, Jason Duckett
Scaled Division
1st Place: The Notetakers: Cassie Steiner, Nate Shook
2nd Place: Sweet & Sour: Molly Beauchamp, Brian Trabun
3rd Place: Two Peas in a Pod: Jennifer Thompson, Dennis Thompson
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777664
|VIRIN:
|200229-A-GO806-548
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108112157
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heartbreakers Competition 2020, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT