    Fitness centers open

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Family and MWR has reopened Goldner, Honeycutt and Fires fitness centers.

    Rinehart Fitness Center remains closed at this time.

    Please practice social distancing, wear a mask when 6 feet separation can’t be maintained, and stay home if you feel ill.

    Be patient as FMWR staff work through the best way to allow patrons to work on fitness while maintaining health and safety standards.

    There will be a limit to how many can enter a facility and how many people can occupy certain rooms in the facility.

    Guests are not allowed to be signed in and children are currently not allowed in the fitness centers.

    Closed:
    Locker rooms
    Saunas
    Showers
    Basketball courts
    Climbing wall
    Family room
    Equipment sign out

    For the latest on fitness center hours and restrictions, visit FMWR’s Facebook page and continue to watch Fort Sill’s virtual town halls.

    VIDEO INFO

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    MWR
    gyms
    fitness centers
    COVID-19

