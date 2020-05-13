Fitness centers open

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Sill Family and MWR has reopened Goldner, Honeycutt and Fires fitness centers.



Rinehart Fitness Center remains closed at this time.



Please practice social distancing, wear a mask when 6 feet separation can’t be maintained, and stay home if you feel ill.



Be patient as FMWR staff work through the best way to allow patrons to work on fitness while maintaining health and safety standards.



There will be a limit to how many can enter a facility and how many people can occupy certain rooms in the facility.



Guests are not allowed to be signed in and children are currently not allowed in the fitness centers.



Closed:

Locker rooms

Saunas

Showers

Basketball courts

Climbing wall

Family room

Equipment sign out



For the latest on fitness center hours and restrictions, visit FMWR’s Facebook page and continue to watch Fort Sill’s virtual town halls.