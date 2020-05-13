Fort Sill Family and MWR has reopened Goldner, Honeycutt and Fires fitness centers.
Rinehart Fitness Center remains closed at this time.
Please practice social distancing, wear a mask when 6 feet separation can’t be maintained, and stay home if you feel ill.
Be patient as FMWR staff work through the best way to allow patrons to work on fitness while maintaining health and safety standards.
There will be a limit to how many can enter a facility and how many people can occupy certain rooms in the facility.
Guests are not allowed to be signed in and children are currently not allowed in the fitness centers.
Closed:
Locker rooms
Saunas
Showers
Basketball courts
Climbing wall
Family room
Equipment sign out
For the latest on fitness center hours and restrictions, visit FMWR’s Facebook page and continue to watch Fort Sill’s virtual town halls.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 11:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777662
|VIRIN:
|200513-A-GO806-077
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108112147
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitness centers open, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT