NSWC Crane African American Special Emphasis Program Lead Shares Passion for Service

CRANE, Ind. - Cherelle Hines, a Simplified Acquisition Specialist at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) also serves as the Special Emphasis Program Lead - African American Group. Watch the video spotlight below to hear more about Hines' service in the United States Airforce and her time at Crane.
