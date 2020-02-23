Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Crane African American Special Emphasis Program Lead Shares Passion for Service

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2020

    Video by Audrey Deiser 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    CRANE, Ind. - Cherelle Hines, a Simplified Acquisition Specialist at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) also serves as the Special Emphasis Program Lead - African American Group. Watch the video spotlight below to hear more about Hines' service in the United States Airforce and her time at Crane.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777661
    VIRIN: 200223-N-ZF834-316
    Filename: DOD_108112146
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NSWC Crane

