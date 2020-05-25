video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777660" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“Today we pause and remember the sacrifice of those who gave their all. The Murph symbolizes sacrificing a little sweat and comfort to honor those who have shed their blood for us,” Capt. David Nixon, Fort Sill field artillery officer.



Join the workout and remember our heroes. Post workout times below.