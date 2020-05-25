“Today we pause and remember the sacrifice of those who gave their all. The Murph symbolizes sacrificing a little sweat and comfort to honor those who have shed their blood for us,” Capt. David Nixon, Fort Sill field artillery officer.
Join the workout and remember our heroes. Post workout times below.
This work, The Murph, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS
