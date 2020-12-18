New York National Guard's Operation Inoculation Interview with Ssg. Gamalski

Interview only:
U.S. Army Ssg. John Gamalski, non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of Camp Smith Training Site’s COVID-19 inoculation clinic, New York Army National Guard (NYARNG) Medical Command, 53rd Troop Command, NYARNG, talks about Operation Inoculation, and mission to get Soldiers and Airmen vaccinated with the Prizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The New York National Guard is participating in a Department of Defense vaccine pilot program in which 44,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to front line workers and medical personnel, and at 16 locations around the world (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
