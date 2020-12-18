Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard's Operation Inoculation Interview with Ssg. Gamalski

    CORLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Michael Bezares 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Ssg. John Gamalski, non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of Camp Smith Training Site’s COVID-19 inoculation clinic, New York Army National Guard (NYARNG) Medical Command, 53rd Troop Command, NYARNG, talks about Operation Inoculation, and mission to get Soldiers and Airmen vaccinated with the Prizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The New York National Guard is participating in a Department of Defense vaccine pilot program in which 44,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to front line workers and medical personnel, and at 16 locations around the world (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:47
    Category: Interviews
    VIRIN: 201218-A-QF857-977
    Length: 00:08:52
    Location: CORLANDT MANOR, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard's Operation Inoculation Interview with Ssg. Gamalski, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Michael Bezares
    Operation Inoculation
    Camp Smith Training Site Medical Readiness Clinic
    Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
    John gamalski

