    U.S. Army North Mission

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Faith Laughter, Lauren Padden and Spc. DeAndre PiercePierce

    U.S. Army North

    Formed from the proud lineage of Fifth Army, United States Army North, which was re-designated on December nineteenth two thousand and six; has three main missions: homeland defense, defense support of civil authorities, and theater security cooperation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 11:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 777650
    VIRIN: 201201-A-OR821-218
    Filename: DOD_108112132
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Army North
    Homeland Defense
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities

