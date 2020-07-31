The outgoing garrison commander, Col. Don King, and his wife Rika, left Fort Sill with a special sendoff from Fort Sill Provost Marshal's Office and Directorate of Emergency Services
King family, thank you for your service to Fort Sill and have fun at your next adventure!
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777627
|VIRIN:
|200731-A-GO806-007
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108112039
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. King farewell, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
