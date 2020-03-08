Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cadence competition: Drill Sgt. Johnson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Anisha Johnson is representing Delta 1-19 Field Artillery.

    Let's give these drill sergeants a shout! HOOAH!
    The vote for best cadence caller will go up Aug. 21 and will close Aug. 24. The winner will be announced Aug. 26.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 10:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777613
    VIRIN: 200803-A-GO806-426
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108111996
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadence competition: Drill Sgt. Johnson, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    training
    drill sergeants
    Basic Combat Training
    Marie Pihulic
    cadence competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT