Coast Guard Station Key West rescue boat crew rescue a 50-year-old man from the water off American Shoal Light, Dec. 18, 2020. The man's wife reported him overdue to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 10 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777610
|VIRIN:
|201218-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108111979
|Length:
|00:00:02
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues man off Saddlebunch Key, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
