    Coast Guard rescues man off Saddlebunch Key

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Station Key West rescue boat crew rescue a 50-year-old man from the water off American Shoal Light, Dec. 18, 2020. The man's wife reported him overdue to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 10 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777610
    VIRIN: 201218-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108111979
    Length: 00:00:02
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues man off Saddlebunch Key, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    rescue
    key west
    overdue
    station key west
    American shoal light

