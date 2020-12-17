Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Fighter Wing holiday message

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, send warm holiday greetings to members, friends and family of the 125th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 10:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777608
    VIRIN: 201217-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111961
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing holiday message, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    Air Force
    FLNG
    FLANG

