Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Ochoa, an aviation survival technician, and the rest of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City rescues two stranded hunters near Brigantine, New Jersey, December 15, 2020. The hunters had lost their vessel while hunting and were unable to be reached by boat. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 09:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777607
|VIRIN:
|201215-G-G0105-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108111957
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BRIGANTINE, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 duck hunters stranded near Little Egg Inlet, NJ, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
