    Coast Guard rescues 2 duck hunters stranded near Little Egg Inlet, NJ

    BRIGANTINE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Ochoa, an aviation survival technician, and the rest of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City rescues two stranded hunters near Brigantine, New Jersey, December 15, 2020. The hunters had lost their vessel while hunting and were unable to be reached by boat. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777607
    VIRIN: 201215-G-G0105-1004
    Filename: DOD_108111957
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: BRIGANTINE, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USCG
    rescue swimmer
    Dolphin
    MH-65
    ASAC
    huntsafe

