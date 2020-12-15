Coast Guard rescues 2 duck hunters stranded near Little Egg Inlet, NJ

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Ochoa, an aviation survival technician, and the rest of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City rescues two stranded hunters near Brigantine, New Jersey, December 15, 2020. The hunters had lost their vessel while hunting and were unable to be reached by boat. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)