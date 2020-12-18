Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG 2020 Year in Review

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.18.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Boone, the 156th Wing commander provides a holiday and end of year message to PRANG Airmen, Dec. 17, 2020. Video of images from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard throughout 2020, showcasing wing accomplishments.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    This work, PRANG 2020 Year in Review, by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

