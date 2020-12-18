Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, tells the story of how the wing saved Christmas, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020. This video is a holiday thank you to the Airmen and their families who provided strength through support in 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 08:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|777592
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111842
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How the 88th ABW Saved Christmas, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT