    How the 88th ABW Saved Christmas

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, tells the story of how the wing saved Christmas, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020. This video is a holiday thank you to the Airmen and their families who provided strength through support in 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 08:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 777592
    VIRIN: 201218-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111842
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    This work, How the 88th ABW Saved Christmas, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    christmas
    holiday message
    88 ABW
    COVID-19

