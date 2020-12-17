On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: The 1st Calvary Division celebrates with Santa as only they could and Kaiserslautern military community members cut down some home holiday cheer curtesy of the USO.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 08:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|777590
|VIRIN:
|201217-D-TX415-682
|Filename:
|DOD_108111830
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report Decembewr 17, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS
