    AFN Europe Report Decembewr 17, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    12.17.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Senior Airman Autumn Vogt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: The 1st Calvary Division celebrates with Santa as only they could and Kaiserslautern military community members cut down some home holiday cheer curtesy of the USO.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 777590
    VIRIN: 201217-D-TX415-682
    Filename: DOD_108111830
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report Decembewr 17, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    AFN Europe
    1st Calvary Division
    Strong Europe
    USO Europe
    Trees for Heroes

