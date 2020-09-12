U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liason Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, coordinate with overhead aircraft during a joint terminal attack controller training exercise at Piney Green Island, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2020. During this event, the Marines honed their proficiency to ensure they are ready for threats to the U.S. and it's allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelo Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777586
|VIRIN:
|201209-M-WO216-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111808
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hide and Seek, by Cpl Angelo Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
