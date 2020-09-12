Hide and Seek

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777586" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liason Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, coordinate with overhead aircraft during a joint terminal attack controller training exercise at Piney Green Island, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2020. During this event, the Marines honed their proficiency to ensure they are ready for threats to the U.S. and it's allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelo Garavito)