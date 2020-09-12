Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hide and Seek

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Angelo Garavito 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liason Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, coordinate with overhead aircraft during a joint terminal attack controller training exercise at Piney Green Island, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2020. During this event, the Marines honed their proficiency to ensure they are ready for threats to the U.S. and it's allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelo Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 09:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777586
    VIRIN: 201209-M-WO216-001
    Filename: DOD_108111808
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hide and Seek, by Cpl Angelo Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTACS
    USMC
    ANGLICO
    MEF
    Marines
    MIG
    usmcnews

