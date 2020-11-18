NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Competition B-Roll

Sgt. Derrick D. Avent, Atlanta, Georgia native and automated logistical specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Pfc. Izak S. Ramirez, San Diego, California native and Patriot fire control enhanced operator/maintainer, 10th Missile Defense Battery move on from the 38th ADA NCO, Soldier of the Quarter competition to compete remotely from Japan during the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Competition located at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Here are some of the B-Roll of previous competition events.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 07:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777580
|VIRIN:
|201118-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111787
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
