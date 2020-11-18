Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Competition B-Roll

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Derrick D. Avent, Atlanta, Georgia native and automated logistical specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Pfc. Izak S. Ramirez, San Diego, California native and Patriot fire control enhanced operator/maintainer, 10th Missile Defense Battery move on from the 38th ADA NCO, Soldier of the Quarter competition to compete remotely from Japan during the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Competition located at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Here are some of the B-Roll of previous competition events.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777580
    VIRIN: 201118-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108111787
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Japan
    NCO
    Soldier of the Quarter
    Hawaii
    94th AAMDC
    10th Missile Defense Battery
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

