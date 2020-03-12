2d Cavalry Regiment soldiers used virtual reality to train on a threat that’s very real.
These soldiers learned to operate a drone buster in real life and in VR. A Drone Buster is a radar gun-like device that soldiers can use to jam weaponized commercial drones.
This video was filmed on December 03, 2020.
Produced by SPC James Alegria, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:22
SPC Jovon Holmes – Drone Buster Student
Ready and Resilient Performance Center
@00:38
SSG Daniel Wilson – Drone Buster Class Leader
2d Cavalry Regiment
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 09:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777579
|VIRIN:
|201218-A-HV314-004
|PIN:
|201218
|Filename:
|DOD_108111781
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drone Buster VR, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT