Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drone Buster VR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    12.03.2020

    Video by Spc. James Alegria 

    AFN Bavaria

    2d Cavalry Regiment soldiers used virtual reality to train on a threat that’s very real.
    These soldiers learned to operate a drone buster in real life and in VR. A Drone Buster is a radar gun-like device that soldiers can use to jam weaponized commercial drones.

    This video was filmed on December 03, 2020.
    Produced by SPC James Alegria, AFN Bavaria

    Lower third information:

    @00:22
    SPC Jovon Holmes – Drone Buster Student
    Ready and Resilient Performance Center

    @00:38
    SSG Daniel Wilson – Drone Buster Class Leader
    2d Cavalry Regiment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 09:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777579
    VIRIN: 201218-A-HV314-004
    PIN: 201218
    Filename: DOD_108111781
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Buster VR, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VR
    Europe
    Vilseck
    Ready and Resilient
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    AFN Bavaria
    Drone Buster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT