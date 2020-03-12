Drone Buster VR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2d Cavalry Regiment soldiers used virtual reality to train on a threat that’s very real.

These soldiers learned to operate a drone buster in real life and in VR. A Drone Buster is a radar gun-like device that soldiers can use to jam weaponized commercial drones.



This video was filmed on December 03, 2020.

Produced by SPC James Alegria, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:22

SPC Jovon Holmes – Drone Buster Student

Ready and Resilient Performance Center



@00:38

SSG Daniel Wilson – Drone Buster Class Leader

2d Cavalry Regiment