SHARP Points Episode 4: Meet your victim advocates

Meet Sexual Assault Sexual Harassment Prevention and Response Victim Advocates from across the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in this special episode of SHARP Points hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock, 38th ADA Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. The Pacific Guardian Brigade is spread throughout Japan and Guam but that does not stop us from communicating with each other and accomplishing our mission. Take a moment to put a face to the name.