    SHARP Points Episode 4: Meet your victim advocates

    JAPAN

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Meet Sexual Assault Sexual Harassment Prevention and Response Victim Advocates from across the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in this special episode of SHARP Points hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock, 38th ADA Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. The Pacific Guardian Brigade is spread throughout Japan and Guam but that does not stop us from communicating with each other and accomplishing our mission. Take a moment to put a face to the name.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 06:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777575
    VIRIN: 201218-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108111770
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Japan
    SARC
    SHARP
    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator
    Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention
    SHARP Program
    Sagami General Depot
    Not in my Squad
    Protecting our People
    Protects our mission
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew D. Spurlock

