Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Al Udeid AB Space Force members wish newest military branch happy first birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Col. Todd Benson, Air Forces Central director of space forces, and Airman 1st Class Jason Miller, a 16th Expeditionary Space Control Flight space console operator, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, give a Happy Birthday Space Force shout out in honor of the newest U.S. military branch's first anniversary since being written into law on Dec. 20, 2019. Benson and Miller are the oldest and youngest deployed Space Force members as of Dec. 18, 2020.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 06:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777570
    VIRIN: 201220-F-XF897-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111765
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Hometown: CLOVERDALE, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid AB Space Force members wish newest military branch happy first birthday, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shout out
    birthday
    Holiday Season
    AUAB
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT