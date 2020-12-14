Al Udeid AB Space Force members wish newest military branch happy first birthday

U.S. Space Force Col. Todd Benson, Air Forces Central director of space forces, and Airman 1st Class Jason Miller, a 16th Expeditionary Space Control Flight space console operator, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, give a Happy Birthday Space Force shout out in honor of the newest U.S. military branch's first anniversary since being written into law on Dec. 20, 2019. Benson and Miller are the oldest and youngest deployed Space Force members as of Dec. 18, 2020.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 06:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777570
|VIRIN:
|201220-F-XF897-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111765
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Hometown:
|CLOVERDALE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
