Alaska Army National Guard DOIM Staff, Major Tim Kelly-Stahlnecker, Sgt. Jacob Lunsford, Spc. Mikkel Andruss, and Spc. Matthew Goudey wish their friends and family a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 05:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777569
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-LZ066-374
|Filename:
|DOD_108111759
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard DOIM Staff wish their family and friends a Merry Christmas., by CPT Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT