    MARFOREURAF Holiday Drive Through

    BOBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    12.13.2020

    Video by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa conduct a holiday drive-through on U.S. Army Garrison Panzerkaserne, Germany, Dec. 13, 2020. U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa hosted the Holiday Drive-Through event to give the Marines, Sailors, Civilians, and their families an opportunity to enjoy a traditional holiday activity while complying with COVID mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

