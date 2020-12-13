U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa conduct a holiday drive-through on U.S. Army Garrison Panzerkaserne, Germany, Dec. 13, 2020. U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa hosted the Holiday Drive-Through event to give the Marines, Sailors, Civilians, and their families an opportunity to enjoy a traditional holiday activity while complying with COVID mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 06:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777568
|VIRIN:
|201213-M-XY415-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111758
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BOBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFOREURAF Holiday Drive Through, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS
