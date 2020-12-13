MARFOREURAF Holiday Drive Through

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa conduct a holiday drive-through on U.S. Army Garrison Panzerkaserne, Germany, Dec. 13, 2020. U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa hosted the Holiday Drive-Through event to give the Marines, Sailors, Civilians, and their families an opportunity to enjoy a traditional holiday activity while complying with COVID mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)