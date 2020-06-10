Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Shoot and scoot” training with the Dutch and Lithuanian artillery (master with subs)

    LITHUANIA

    10.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    --SYNOPSIS--

    A Dutch mobile artillery unit assigned to NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania recently conducted a live-fire exercise at Pabradė Training Grounds alongside their Lithuanian counterparts. With their ability to “shoot and scoot” – conduct fire missions and then quickly move to cover – mobile artillery plays a crucial role in many Allied militaries. For this exercise, the Dutch and Lithuanians used Panzer Howitzer 2000-NL self-propelled guns to practise this critical capability. Forward observers from Germany and Norway helped coordinate the strikes. Footage includes shots of Dutch and Lithuanian Panzer Howitzers firing and moving, as well as interviews with a Dutch artillery commander.

    --TRANSCRIPT--

    SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH CAPTAIN BOB, 41 ARTILLERY BATTALION, ROYAL NETHERLANDS ARMY “The real power of the Panzer Howitzer is that it’s able to do ”shoot and scoot” operations. In general, that means that it can be in a hiding position, deep inside the woods, it gets a fire mission, it drives out to a firing position, it fires a few rounds, and then heads back to another hiding position. So it does not need to be static at one place at one time.” “Even if there is COVID or no COVID, we need to make sure that we stand together, and we stand together strong.” END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 05:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777561
    VIRIN: 200610-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111730
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    Netherlands
    Lithuania
    OTAN
    shoot and scoot
    Panzer Howitzer

