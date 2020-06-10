“Shoot and scoot” training with the Dutch and Lithuanian artillery (master with subs)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



--SYNOPSIS--



A Dutch mobile artillery unit assigned to NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania recently conducted a live-fire exercise at Pabradė Training Grounds alongside their Lithuanian counterparts. With their ability to “shoot and scoot” – conduct fire missions and then quickly move to cover – mobile artillery plays a crucial role in many Allied militaries. For this exercise, the Dutch and Lithuanians used Panzer Howitzer 2000-NL self-propelled guns to practise this critical capability. Forward observers from Germany and Norway helped coordinate the strikes. Footage includes shots of Dutch and Lithuanian Panzer Howitzers firing and moving, as well as interviews with a Dutch artillery commander.



--TRANSCRIPT--



SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH CAPTAIN BOB, 41 ARTILLERY BATTALION, ROYAL NETHERLANDS ARMY “The real power of the Panzer Howitzer is that it’s able to do ”shoot and scoot” operations. In general, that means that it can be in a hiding position, deep inside the woods, it gets a fire mission, it drives out to a firing position, it fires a few rounds, and then heads back to another hiding position. So it does not need to be static at one place at one time.” “Even if there is COVID or no COVID, we need to make sure that we stand together, and we stand together strong.” END