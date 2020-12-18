Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Looking Back at NORAD Santa Tracking

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    NORAD watches the skies for any threats above us, but around this time of year they start to keep an eye out for Santa Claus during his busy travels around the world. Here is a quick look of how it all got started. If you want to track Santa yourself, head over to NoradSanta.org on December 24th.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 04:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777560
    VIRIN: 201218-F-GK113-001
    Filename: DOD_108111715
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Looking Back at NORAD Santa Tracking, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holidays
    NORAD
    Santa
    Santa Claus
    NORAD Santa Tracking

