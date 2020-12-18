NORAD watches the skies for any threats above us, but around this time of year they start to keep an eye out for Santa Claus during his busy travels around the world. Here is a quick look of how it all got started. If you want to track Santa yourself, head over to NoradSanta.org on December 24th.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 04:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|777560
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-GK113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111715
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Looking Back at NORAD Santa Tracking, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
