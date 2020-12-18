Looking Back at NORAD Santa Tracking

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORAD watches the skies for any threats above us, but around this time of year they start to keep an eye out for Santa Claus during his busy travels around the world. Here is a quick look of how it all got started. If you want to track Santa yourself, head over to NoradSanta.org on December 24th.