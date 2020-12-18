Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bell X-1 Breaking the Sound Barrier Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Short Animation of Chuck Yeager's historic flight in the Bell X-1 that broke the sound barrier.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 03:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777553
    VIRIN: 201218-F-AF248-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108111610
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bell X-1 Breaking the Sound Barrier Animation, by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Air Force

    TAGS

    History
    Air Force
    X-1
    Animation
    Chuck Yeager
    Nicolas Myers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT