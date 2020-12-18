Short Animation of Chuck Yeager's historic flight in the Bell X-1 that broke the sound barrier.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 03:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777553
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-AF248-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108111610
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bell X-1 Breaking the Sound Barrier Animation, by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
