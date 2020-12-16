Happy Holidays from Maj. Gen. John Phillips and Sgt. Maj. William Taylor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777516" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy Holidays from the 335th Signal Command (Theater)



Take some time to relax, recharge and reconnect with your friends and families this holiday season. Our thoughts are with our over 400 Soldiers deployed around the globe and our Command Sergeant Major Edward Simpson this holiday season.



Video by Capt. David Gasperson