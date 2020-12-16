Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from Maj. Gen. John Phillips and Sgt. Maj. William Taylor

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Capt. David Gasperson 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Happy Holidays from the 335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Take some time to relax, recharge and reconnect with your friends and families this holiday season. Our thoughts are with our over 400 Soldiers deployed around the globe and our Command Sergeant Major Edward Simpson this holiday season.

    Video by Capt. David Gasperson

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 23:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 777516
    VIRIN: 201216-A-HU020-326
    Filename: DOD_108111395
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    Holiday Season
    335th Signal Command (Theater)

