Happy Holidays from Maj. Gen. John Phillips and Sgt. Maj. William Taylor

Happy Holidays from the 335th Signal Command (Theater)
Take some time to relax, recharge and reconnect with your friends and families this holiday season. Our thoughts are with our over 400 Soldiers deployed around the globe and our Command Sergeant Major Edward Simpson this holiday season.
Video by Capt. David Gasperson
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 23:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|777516
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-HU020-326
|Filename:
|DOD_108111395
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT