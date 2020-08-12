Seven-state region COVID19 Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeants major, 63rd RD provide a COVID19 update to the seven-state Southwestern region of the U.S. for which the 63rd RD provides support for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, U.S. Army Reserve families, and civilian employees. Rosende and McKie remind everyone of the importance in not becoming vectors of COVID19 by taking appropriate measures at all times and help in the battle to curve the spread of COVID.