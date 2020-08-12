Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seven-state region COVID19 Update

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Kummer and Rosario Urquieta

    63rd Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, command sergeants major, 63rd RD provide a COVID19 update to the seven-state Southwestern region of the U.S. for which the 63rd RD provides support for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, U.S. Army Reserve families, and civilian employees. Rosende and McKie remind everyone of the importance in not becoming vectors of COVID19 by taking appropriate measures at all times and help in the battle to curve the spread of COVID.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020
    Category: PSA
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US

    TAGS

    united states
    civilian employees
    soldiers
    army reserve
    covid19

