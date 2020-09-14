Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Airmen transfer to US Space Force

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Pacific Air Forces Airmen participate in a co-located ceremony to transfer to the U.S. Space Force at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 14, 2020. Maj. Gen. Lansing Pilch, Director, PACAF Air and Cyberspace Operations, provides remarks to the historical event and adminsters the Oath of Office and Oath of Enlistment to 24 service members.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 21:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777502
    VIRIN: 200914-F-XU955-0001
    Filename: DOD_108111328
    Length: 00:11:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Airmen transfer to US Space Force, by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Transfer
    USSF
    Space Force

