PACAF Airmen transfer to US Space Force

Pacific Air Forces Airmen participate in a co-located ceremony to transfer to the U.S. Space Force at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 14, 2020. Maj. Gen. Lansing Pilch, Director, PACAF Air and Cyberspace Operations, provides remarks to the historical event and adminsters the Oath of Office and Oath of Enlistment to 24 service members.