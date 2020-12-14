201214-N-LI768-1001
PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 14, 2020) - A short social media video featuring Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Naval Group Middle Pacific, highlighting how Sailors have persevered through 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 20:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777499
|VIRIN:
|201214-N-LI768-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111298
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navigating 2020, by PO1 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
