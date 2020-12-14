Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navigating 2020

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    201214-N-LI768-1001
    PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 14, 2020) - A short social media video featuring Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Naval Group Middle Pacific, highlighting how Sailors have persevered through 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777499
    VIRIN: 201214-N-LI768-1001
    Filename: DOD_108111298
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    This work, Navigating 2020, by PO1 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    USN
    U.S. Navy

