    1st Space Force Esports team Inter-service Champions-Interview stringer

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Interviews with Captain Dana Perodeau(Air Force Gaming Leader), SrA Ian Pierce(Gaming Subject Matter Expert), TSgt Maurice Moyer(Space Force Team Captain)

    Space Force competing and winning the first ever inter-service Esports Gaming tournament. Four Space Professionals teamed up and competed in a "Call of Duty,"platform and mark a historical milestone for Space Force as the first competitive team in Space Force History. Hosted at the US Air Force Academy Cyber Worx Facility. Dec 11th, 2020

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 22:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777497
    VIRIN: 201211-F-FE269-0002
    Filename: DOD_108111282
    Length: 00:14:52
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Space Force Esports team Inter-service Champions-Interview stringer, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

