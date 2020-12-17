1st Space Force Esports team Inter-service Champions-Interview stringer

Interviews with Captain Dana Perodeau(Air Force Gaming Leader), SrA Ian Pierce(Gaming Subject Matter Expert), TSgt Maurice Moyer(Space Force Team Captain)
Space Force competing and winning the first ever inter-service Esports Gaming tournament. Four Space Professionals teamed up and competed in a "Call of Duty,"platform and mark a historical milestone for Space Force as the first competitive team in Space Force History. Hosted at the US Air Force Academy Cyber Worx Facility. Dec 11th, 2020
